Passing score in psychometric tests for military schools lowered to allow failed candidates to enter -complaint

The Office of the Commissioner for Administration and the Protection of Human Rights is currently probing a complaint regarding a recent eleventh-hour adjustment in the minimum passing score for preliminary entrance exams to Greek military schools.

This adjustment led to a situation where more than 60 candidates who failed the psychometric test, were allowed to enter the competition for admission, philenews writes.

According to reports from the complainants, the modification in the passing threshold occurred subsequent to the completion of the psychometric test, which constitutes a crucial component of the initial evaluation process for entry into military schools.

Consequently, approximately 65 individuals who had not initially met the required criteria were subsequently reclassified as successful candidates, thereby affording them a renewed opportunity to secure spots within the military schools for the upcoming academic year of 2023-2024.

The total quota for attendance at Greek military schools from Cyprus stands at 100 individuals. This comprises 32 positions designated for officer schools, including the Hellenic Military Academy (Evelpidon), while the remaining 68 positions are allocated to permanent non-commissioned officer schools across the Army, Navy, and Air Force divisions.

Initial data reveals that an initial count of 126 candidates had successfully met the established criteria, rendering them eligible to proceed to the subsequent written Pancyprian examinations. However, following the revision of the minimum passing score, the count of successful candidates experienced a surge, ultimately reaching a total of 191.

The preliminary entrance examinations encompass a tripartite process spanning from late March through the final ten days of April. Candidates are subjected to not only the submission of relevant certificates, but also other assessments, including a health examination, two physical fitness tests, and three psychometric evaluations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
