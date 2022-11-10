Passenger traffic in Cyprus airports surpasses 1 million in October

For the fourth month in a row, total passenger traffic in Cyprus surpassed one million passengers.

According to data released by Hermes Airports, the number of passengers who travelled from the country’s two airports in October reached 1.098.252, marking a 15.4% increase compared to 2021 when the passenger traffic was 951.819.

Compared to October 2019, the reduction in passenger traffic is -8.21%.

Tourist arrivals until September were 2.540.554 compared to 1.299.392 in the same period in 2021.

According to Hermes Airports’ data, arrivals and departures of passengers during the January-October period reached 8.126.475, approximately 4 million passengers more than in 2021, or an increase of 89.61%.

Compared to 2019, a record year not only for tourism but also for the airports, there is a 19.8% reduction since passenger traffic from the country’s two airports reached 10.128.145.