Party leaders urge people to vote for future of country

Party leaders on Sunday urged members of the public to vote, noting the importance of their choice for the future of the country.

Disy chief, Averof Neofytou, said his party will stand by whoever the next President will be for the welfare and future of the country, as he said.

Secretary General of Akel, Stefanos Stefanou, stressed that “we must leave a better Cyprus to the new generation”. Stefanou added that his thoughts were with the Pentadaktylos mountains “and our occupied homeland” but also society that awaits better days.

Diko leader, Nikolas Papadopoulos, sent a message of unity while calling on everyone to vote. “The day after the elections will bring us face to face with significant challenges in the economy, in immigration, in terms of our country’s European path and lifting the deadlock in the Cyprus problem.”

Leader of Elam, Christos Christou, said his party was now focusing on the day after the elections noting that the problems people face will continue to exist while serious work will be needed from the new government to solve the big and serious issues facing the country.

Edek chairman, Marinos Sizopoulos, called on citizens to vote, saying that this a day to decide on the future, but also in order not to allow going back to difficult times, having in mind the need to protect the vulnerable groups of the population from the prolonged economic crisis.

Depa leader, Marios Garoyan, said that not-participation in elections is not a solution. He added that, now, was the time for decisions and choices and that the Cypriot people, will choose the leader, “who will lead us into the new era, who will lead us to face the great challenges, the risks that lurk, but also in order to take advantage of the opportunities presented.”

President of the Movement of Ecologists-Citizens’ Cooperation, Charalambos Theopemptou, invited people to vote and urged the next President to pay particular attention to eliminating corruption, helping low-income families, the middle class and retiring artists, as well as to try to restore the massive damage to the environment.