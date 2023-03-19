Party animal says youngsters abuse small dog

The Animal Party filed a complaint with the Police, after receiving reports from a citizen that young people aged 12-14 years old threw sulphuric acid) on a small dog (Chihuahua) in Paphos.

According to a statement from the Animal Party, “the little dog suffered very serious burns and is in a veterinary clinic for treatment. As far as we are aware, the youths, without any provocation, threw the acid at the dog while it was inside its fenced area.”

The youths, as stated in the statement, presented themselves to the Paphos police station which is investigating this very serious case.

“We loudly denounce these unacceptable and unlawful acts and we will expect that justice will be served,” the statement concluded.