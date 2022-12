The weather on Christmas day will be partly cloudy, with isolated local showers or storms, mainly from noon onward. There is a possibility of snowfall in the mountains.

Winds will be variable, south-westerly to north-westerly, gentle to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight.

The temperature will rise to 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 8 C in the mountains.