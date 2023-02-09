Parties, political figures say who will they support in presidential election runoff

Parties and political figures in Cyprus have started revealing who will they support in the second round of the presidential elections.

On Sunday, February 12, career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis and former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will face off in a bid to become Cyprus’ next head-of-state.

Christodoulides, a conservative, is the favourite to win the elections, according to opinion polls. In the first round, he garnered 32.04% of the vote and is supported by the parties Diko, Edek, Depa and Solidarity, as well as a number of independent personalities.

Having served as both a minister and spokesperson in Nicos Anastasiades’ administration, Christodoulides was expelled from the ruling Disy party when he announced he will run as an independent against party leader Averof Neophytou.

On the other hand, Mavroyiannis, a newcomer to domestic elections, secured 29.59% of the vote in the first round. He is running as an independent with the support of left-wing Akel, although his views are considered to be centrist-liberal.

Foreign Minister Kasoulides backs Mavroyiannis

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides voiced his support for Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Kasoulides, a veteran politician and Disy member, told ANT1 TV on Thursday he will vote for Mavroyiannis, citing the management of the Cyprus problem as the main reason behind his decision.

“At least we know his positions on the Cyprus problem,” Kasoulides said of Mavroyiannis and added that the career diplomat will gain the trust of the international community.

Disy vote split

Christodoulides has caused a schism in the conservative ruling party and split its vote.

On Tuesday, after party leader Averof Neophytou was eliminated from the contest, the majority of Disy’s political bureau members voted to back a free vote and a party place in the opposition in the second round.

Disy’s political bureau rejected a proposal to support Christodoulides which received two votes in favour and also rejected a proposal submitted by Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos to support Andreas Mavroyiannis. His proposal received six votes.

Since then, prominent party members and government officials have gone public to voice their support for either Mavroyiannis or Christodoulides.

Demetriades backs Mavroyiannis, says he is here to stay in politics

Earlier on Thursday, independent liberal candidate Achilleas Demetriades also expressed his support for Mavroyiannis.

Demetriades, a lawyer who secured 8,137 votes (2.05%) in the first round, met with both presidential hopefuls, Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis this week.

Speaking during a press conference, Demetriades said that his stance on the Cyprus problem is closer to that of Mavroyiannis.

He also said that he believes the Akel-backed candidate will do a better job at addressing corruption and mismanagement in public administration.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the criteria behind my decision are solely political. They are linked only to political positions and not to trade-offs. As I have said multiple times, this kind of politics does not interest me.”

Demetriades also reiterated that he came to stay in the political life of Cyprus.

“I would also like to stress that whoever the next President of the Republic is, I will continue to make suggestions, to monitor the way in which power is exercised and to criticise wrong decisions or choices, wrongdoings that cannot be corrected,” Demetriades said adding that his decision does not bind the people who voted for him in the first round, who he urged, to vote according to their conscience.

New Wave, former presidential runners

In the past days, the centrist New Wave party as well as former presidential runners Marios Eliades and Christodoulos Protopapas also endorsed Mavroyiannis for the second round.

In statements, New Wave leader Constantinos Christofides said that in terms of the economy, the two candidates have similar views and have promised to handle it wisely and promote a green transition.

Concerning the Cyprus problem, Christofides said he believes Mavroyiannis has clearer positions and is determined to promote the Greek Cypriot’s long-term political agenda for a federal solution, compared to the opposing views of the forces supporting Christodoulides.

Presidential candidate George Colocassides, who received 1.33% or 5,287 votes during the first round held meetings this week with both presidential hopefuls. He announced after his meetings that he will not publicly express his support for one of the two candidates. He said that both support a solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation and the continuation of the same policy on the Cyprus issue.

Charalambos Aristotelous, who received 0.22% during last Sunday’s elections, said in a press release that he will not back any of the two candidates.

Green party

The Movement of Ecologists-Citizens Cooperation decided on a free vote. During a conference of the party regarding who to support in the second round of the elections, no candidate gathered more than 60% of the vote that is required by the party statute. Mavroyiannis received 44.3% while Christodoulides 32.8%. A total of 21.3% voted blank, while 1.6% of votes were not valid.

Elam

Far-right Elam party, whose leader Christos Christou came fourth in the elections (6.04%, or 23,988 votes) also decided on a free vote, although it urged its supporters not to vote for a candidate backed by Akel.

