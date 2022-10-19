NewsLocalPartial solar eclipse on October 25 visible from Cyprus

Partial solar eclipse on October 25 visible from Cyprus

Eclipse
Eclipse

A partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25 and will be visible from Cyprus as well as from much of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia.

An announcement by the Observatory of Fakas Institute noted that in Nicosia, the eclipse will occur at 14:03:42 local time when 36.16% of the Sun’s surface will be covered by the Moon.

Partial solar eclipses happen when, from a particular location on Earth, only part of the Sun’s disc is covered by the Moon’s disc.

The area of the Sun that remains visible will pose a danger to eyesight so great care needs to be taken to protect eyes.

By gavriella
Previous article
84-year-old who killed wife with hammer sentenced to 7 years in prison
Next article
Online registration to electoral lists to begin on October 20

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros