Partial solar eclipse on October 25 visible from Cyprus

A partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25 and will be visible from Cyprus as well as from much of Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia.

An announcement by the Observatory of Fakas Institute noted that in Nicosia, the eclipse will occur at 14:03:42 local time when 36.16% of the Sun’s surface will be covered by the Moon.

Partial solar eclipses happen when, from a particular location on Earth, only part of the Sun’s disc is covered by the Moon’s disc.

The area of the Sun that remains visible will pose a danger to eyesight so great care needs to be taken to protect eyes.