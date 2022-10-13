Part of Evagorou Avenue to close due to works on Friday, Saturday

As of Friday, 14 October 22:00 and until Saturday, 15 October 05:00, part of Evagorou Avenue from its junction with Omirou and Stasinou Avenues until the crossing with Makarios Avenue and A.G. Leventi Street in Nicosia will remain closed due to asphalt work, the Municipality announced on Wednesday.

Pedestrians, however, will be able to access all nearby buildings without obstruction, it added.

The maintenance is part of the construction work included in the project to reconstruct the Commercial Triangle of Makarios-Stasikratous-Evagorou, the Nicosia Municipality noted.

The project aims to improve traffic and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

It is co-funded by the EU Cohesion Fund, the State Budget, and the Nicosia Municipality.