Parliament approves nearly 2,000 new public sector hires

The House Finance Committee along with the governing parties (Diko, Dipa, Edek) and AKEL, have given the green light to proceed with nearly 2,000 new job appointments in the public sector.

The discussion was initiated after appeals from both the Ministry of Finance and Pasydy who had urged the Parliament to lift the ban on filling a total of 1,851 vacant positions earmarked for recruitment.

Among the approved appointments, the largest portion, totalling 1,011, will be allocated to education.

Furthermore, 278 positions have been designated for the police. These will cater to various requirements, including those of the Vasiliko energy centre, the reception centre in Menoyia, the marinas in Larnaca, Limassol, Protaras, and Ayia Napa, as well as the detention facilities in Morphou and Famagusta.

In addition, 219 positions have been assigned to the Fire Department to staff fire stations at the Vasiliko energy centre, as well as in Ayia Napa, Moniatis, Eurychou, the Zenon coordination centre in Larnaca, and the unified operations coordination centre of the Fire Service.

Furthermore, 183 positions will be filled by administrative personnel, serving in various public services.

The remaining 714 openings encompass 525 positions required by Ministries/Deputy Ministries/Independent Services, 159 positions for 19 public law organizations and 30 positions for 13 local authorities.