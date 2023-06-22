NewsLocalPark-and-ride scheme to start in Nicosia next autumn -Minister

Park-and-ride scheme to start in Nicosia next autumn -Minister

The park-and-ride system allowing citizens to park their car in one location and then ride public transportation to their final destination will start in Nicosia next autumn, Transport Minister Costas Vafeades told CyBC on Thursday.

“Next autumn, with the start of the new school year, the park-and-ride system will be implemented in the GSP and Makario stadium areas in Nicosia,” the Minister noted.

Drivers will be able to park their cars inside the stadiums’ premises and from there they can take buses – free of charge or with cheap tickets – to locations in Nicosia, Vafeades explained.

The Minister also noted that currently there is a shortage of bus drivers and that the state along with the buses’ managing companies will try to employ more people, either part-time or full-time, to cover the needs.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
