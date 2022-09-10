Parents warn with dynamic reaction

The reaction of the Federation of Larnaca Secondary and Technical Education Parents will be dynamic in case everything that took place on the first day of the school year at the “Petrakis Kyprianou” Gymnasium is repeated. It is reminded that on that day the school principle expelled students because of ‘inappropriate haircuts.’

In a written announcement, the Federation noted that it met on 9 September and was informed about everything that took place at the specific school and expressed its support to everyone that went through this experience.

The Federation added that the fact that students have been expelled is against legislation and the provisions about the rights of children.

Finally, it warned that if similar incidents occured, the Federation would take dynamic measures.

