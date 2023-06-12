Parents reportedly start scuffle with villa managers after children trespass in pool

Police in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos are investigating a peculiar incident that unfolded after a group of minors allegedly enter the swimming pool of a villa without permission.

According to the ongoing police investigation, approximately ten minors reportedly trespassed into the villa’s premises and started swimming. However, their secret escapade came to an abrupt halt when two persons working for a company handling the maintenance of the property, discovered them and alerted authorities.

The situation took an unexpected turn when some of the children notified their parents, who rushed to the scene, demanding explanations from the maintenance crew. Tempers reportedly flared, and as the crew members claim, the parents became physically aggressive towards them, causing them injuries that necessitated medical attention.

Following the incident, the two lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three individuals, aged 40, 42 and 46, who are believed to have been involved in the alleged altercation.