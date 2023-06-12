NewsLocalParents reportedly start scuffle with villa managers after children trespass in pool

Parents reportedly start scuffle with villa managers after children trespass in pool

Police in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos are investigating a peculiar incident that unfolded after a group of minors allegedly enter the swimming pool of a villa without permission.

According to the ongoing police investigation, approximately ten minors reportedly trespassed into the villa’s premises and started swimming. However, their secret escapade came to an abrupt halt when two persons working for a company handling the maintenance of the property, discovered them and alerted authorities.

The situation took an unexpected turn when some of the children notified their parents, who rushed to the scene, demanding explanations from the maintenance crew. Tempers reportedly flared, and as the crew members claim, the parents became physically aggressive towards them, causing them injuries that necessitated medical attention.

Following the incident, the two lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three individuals, aged 40, 42 and 46, who are believed to have been involved in the alleged altercation.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
The global nuclear arsenal grew last year, SIPRI says
Next article
Putin calls Berlusconi a dear, wise friend and statesman

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros