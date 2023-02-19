Parents and children learn about cybercrime

The joint participation of parents and their children aged 11-16 years old, who sat perhaps for the first time at the same table, was productive and meaningful at the important workshop entitled “Together we learn and fight cybercrime 2023,” which took place at the University of Nicosia on Saturday 11 February 2023 under the guidance of Professor Dr. Desposo Ktoridou, Chair of the Department of Management of the School of Business Administration.

The workshop was held for the fifth year in collaboration with the Admissions Department of the University of Nicosia in the framework of the World Safer Internet Day 2023, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and the Office of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

Two practical information workshops for parents and children of primary and secondary school respectively were held simultaneously, through real-life scenarios on the topic of sexual abuse and exploitation of children, focusing on the applications Instagram and TikTok, which are very popular with teenagers, aiming to strengthen the trust relationship between parent and child, so that together they can fight the risks of misuse of these digital applications.

The discussion and the workshop in general, highlighted the great importance of building a functional relationship of trust between parents and children for the recognition and fight against cybercrime, but also the need for more digital education and training of adults, while there is a sharp increase in online sexual abuse of children in Cyprus.