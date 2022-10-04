Parental leave extended to eight weeks

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill extending the duration of parental leave to eight weeks.

The decision applies to parents with children up to eight years old.

The main provisions of the bill provide, among others, paternity leave and allowance for two weeks, Labor Minister Kyriacos Kousios said after the cabinet meeting was concluded.

In addition, 18 weeks of parental leave are provided for parents with children up to 8 years of age, of which 8 weeks’ wages will be paid by the Social Insurance Fund.

Furthermore, there will be five days of carers’ leave per year, without pay, and seven days of absence per year without pay, for reasons of force majeure related to urgent family reasons.