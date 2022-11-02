Paramythoupoli to operate at Davilla parking place

NewsLocalParamythoupoli to operate at Davilla parking place

The Municipal Parking Place Davila will be closed from November 7, 2022, until January 17, 2023, due to the operation of the annual Christmas fair (Paramythoupoli) there during the Christmas period, an announcement of the Nicosia Municipality noted.

The owners of monthly prepaid cards are urged to use the Municipal Parking Places at Tripolis, Ledra-Ariadni, Kostantza –OXI (except Wednesdays and Saturdays), or at Kostantza Trench (near the stadium of Olympiakos).

The Municipality is apologising for any inconvenience.

