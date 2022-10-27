NewsLocalParalimni residents angry over hunting activity next to their homes

Paralimni residents angry over hunting activity next to their homes

Residents of ​​Koutsoveloni area in Paralimni have submitted a complaint before the Ombudsman’s office about the inconvenience they are subjected to because of the permitted hunting next to their homes.

They are also stressing the unavoidable danger to their lives, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Specifically, the residents are upset over the noise and risk to their lives from the shootings and demand the redefining of the permitted area to be at least 500 meters away from their homes.

The residents have also complained to the Game and Wildlife Service which had promised to increase patrols to control and combat any kind of illegality in the area with the new hunting season.

However, they say that the hunters’ violations are almost daily and goes on for the past ten years.

The position of the residents is that the Service should have imposed stricter measures since the only two vehicles patrolling the area are sufficient.

By Annie Charalambous
