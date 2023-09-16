Paphos woman reports rape after break-in

Police are investigating a case of alleged rape that occurred following a break-in in Paphos.

According to authorities, two women reported that in the early hours of Friday, an unknown individual entered their residence through a window. Allegedly, the intruder proceeded to sexually assault one of the two women. Subsequently, he fled the apartment.

Following the report, the police started an investigation to identify the suspected perpetrator. Additionally, the woman who reported the sexual assault underwent a medical examination.

Paphos Police are continuing investigations.