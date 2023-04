Police in Paphos stopped a 16-year-old teenager who was seen driving his father’s car on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:45 pm on Sunday, members of the ‘Z’ squad stopped the 16-year-old during a regular traffic check.

After checks, officers determined that the owner of the vehicle is the teenager’s father, while the circumstances under which the 16-year-old acquired possession of the vehicle are being investigated.