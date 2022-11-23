Paphos Tourist Development and Promotion Company targets Polish market

Paphos Tourist Development and Promotion Company (ETAP) is participating in workshops and presentations in Krakow and Warsaw, in an effort to attract Polish tourists to the region.

According to a press release on Wednesday, more than 80 tourist agents are expected to attend the events in Poland.

Arrivals from the Polish market have increased drastically in recent years, ETAP noted. Specifically, in 2019 arrivals from Poland to Cyprus reached 80,000 while until August 2022 the number stood at 120,000, marking a 50% increase.

A significant part of this inflow benefits Paphos, ETAP said and noted that the city’s air connection with Poland is “the best it has been in the last 30 years.”

“During the 2022-2023 winter period there are at least 12 flights per week with Ryanair from five Polish airports, while during the 2023 summer period more than 14 flights per week from six Polish airports are expected,” ETAP said.