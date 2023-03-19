Paphos students win dancing competition in Monaco (video)

An impressive dance performance of the “Zimbekiko of Eudokia” was achieved by the students of the Panagia Theoskepasti Gymnasium of Paphos, in the context of their participation in the competition of the Christodoulou Foundation charity based in Monaco, which was announced for the students of all schools in Cyprus.

The children of Panagia Theoskepasti Gymnasium, under the guidance of gymnast Stavros Agathokleous, also presented an excellent dance routine to the well-known traditional song of Cyprus, “Tillirkotissa”, astonishing everyone.

Referring to this success, the teacher in charge, Stavros Agathokleous, said: “Pride and only pride for the implementation of this project as well! I feel a special gratitude for the excellent team of gymnasts and outstanding colleagues who always support me as brothers and sisters.”