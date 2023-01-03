Paphos shooting incident leaves dog dead

Paphos District Court ordered four men in custody to facilitate investigations into two separate attacks against a 38-year-old and the killing of his dog.

According to Paphos CID chief and police spokesman, Michalis Nicolaou, on December 31, the 38-year-old filed a complaint with the police concerning two attacks against him, the first allegedly committed on December 10 and the second on December 29.

The victim said that on December 10 shots he heard shots fired against his place of residence resulting in damage to windows and the death of his dog who was in the yard outside.

Regarding the second incident, the 38-year-old reported that while he was at a kiosk in Kissonerga he was attacked and sprayed with tear gas by four persons, who he named.

After acquiring evidence linking them to the incidents, police arrested four persons aged between 22 and 42 years old.

Another person, aged 22 is wanted.

Police believe that these incidents are linked to two recent vehicle arsons in Peyia.