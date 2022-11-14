Paphos promotes its beautiful sunsets to attract tourists

In addition to the athletic, sightseeing, and ecological tourism that now constitute priorities for the new kind of viable tourism that the state and the tourist bodies in the district are promoting in the post-pandemic era, Paphos is recently a favorite destination of nature lovers because of its sunsets.

Tourist officials, local authorities, and private bodies have been promoting this aspect over the past two years both in Cyprus and abroad, as something that a visitor can enjoy only in Paphos due to the district’s position on the western part of the island.

Within this framework and together with the myth of Goddess Aphrodite and the picturesque area, the Paphos Tourism Development and Promotion Company in cooperation with various bodies and hotels in the area are railroading actions to promote this particular experience.

Following a relevant study, it emerged that various locations in Paphos are being recognized by visitors as the most beautiful in order for one to enjoy the sunset. Some of these areas are Petra tou Romiou, the coastal area of Geroskipou-Paphos, the port of Kato Paphos, the western coastal area of Chloraka, Lempa, Kissonerga, the Coral Bay, the Sea Caves, Lara Beach, Pomos, and others.

After recording these locations, the Paphos bodies aim to issue electronic and printed material and organize events to establish this experience as another possible comparative advantage for the district.