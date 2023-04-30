NewsLocalPaphos police report 10 drivers under the influence in past 24 hours

Paphos police report 10 drivers under the influence in past 24 hours

Police
Paphos Traffic Police reported nine drivers under the influence of alcohol and one of drugs over the past 24 hours, Philenews reports.

The police officers had carried out a coordinated operation in a bid to prevent road collisions.

A total of 26 violations were reported and included irresponsible driving or lack of knowledge of road traffic rules.

Traffic police are sending out the message that road awareness which is gradually built should ensure the safe use of roads – for both drivers and pedestrians.

