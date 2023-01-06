Paphos Police operation to combat traffic violations

Over the last weekend in Paphos, the Police issued 143 fines most of them involving speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of patrols and checks to prevent fatal and serious traffic collisions, the Paphos Traffic Police carried out checks in the Paphos and Peyia areas over the last 24 hours, during which 51 traffic complaints were made. According to Paphos Police Director Nikos Tsapi, of the 51 traffic complaints, 15 involved driving under the influence of alcohol, and 3 involved driving under the influence of drugs. The rest were minor traffic offenses.

Moreover, in another coordinated operation to prevent severe and fatal traffic collisions, the Paphos Traffic Police carried out checks between 6:00 on January 4, 2023, and 06:00 on January 5, 2023, during which another 92 complaints were made, most of which involved speeding.

According to Paphos Assistant Police Director Michael Ioannou, 16 drivers were reported for driving over the speed limit, one driver for driving under the influence of drugs, two drivers for driving without a seatbelt, one driver for driving with the use of a mobile phone, two for driving without a driver’s license, four for driving without insurance and another 58 traffic complaints for other traffic offenses.

It is noted that the coordinated operations of the Paphos Police will continue at a later stage.