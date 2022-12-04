Paphos Police operation to combat traffic violations

During the last 24 hours, the Paphos Traffic Police proceeded with a coordinated operation aiming to combat traffic violations.

According to the Paphos Police spokesman Nikos Tsapis, there were 42 offenses, 14 of which referred to driving under the influence of alcohol. At the same time, one 18-year-old driver was found driving in Paphos under the influence of drugs.

He also said that the remaining charges had to do with less important traffic violations.

Tsapis said that the coordinated Police operations will continue at a later stage.