Paphos police look into case of shooting and malicious damage on New Year’s Day

Paphos police on Tuesday were investigating a case of shooting and malicious damage on New Year’s Day. And they issued arrest warrants against two men on the run, aged 24 and 27, according to Philenews.

Police said a 28-year-old man reported that around 4:30 in the morning on New Year’s Day and while he was at an entertainment venue with friends he received a call from a known person, asking him to meet to resolve a dispute.

The 28-year-old allegedly went to the determined location accompanied by two friends, and met with the caller. During their conversation he claims to have heard a gunshot and saw the person who had asked for the meeting leaving the place with his car.

The complainant then heard two more shots and later realised that one of the bullets had hit the left rear end of his vehicle.

Police obtained testimony against two suspects, aged 24 and 27, who are wanted for conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanor, illegal possession and transportation of hunting ammunition and explosives. Also, for malicious damage, shooting in a residential area, and carrying a weapon to incite terror.