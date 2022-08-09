NewsLocalPaphos Police issue 34 fines for speeding

Paphos Police issue 34 fines for speeding

Members of the Paphos CID carried out an operation to prevent speeding and other traffic offences resulting in accidents, within the framework of which, 34 drivers out of the 64 fines issued, were driving in Paphos very quickly.

According to the Police spokesman, on Monday policemen carried a wide operation in the Paphos District regarding an effort to prevent accidents.

As the spokesman said, within the framework of the operation, 64 fines were issues, 34 of which were for speeding.

As he noted the coordinated operations of the Police will continue.

By gavriella
