NewsLocalPaphos Police investigating alleged rape of minor by foreign soldier

Paphos Police investigating alleged rape of minor by foreign soldier

Women Rapes
Women Rapes

Police in Paphos arrested a foreign soldier serving in Cyprus following a complaint by a 16-year-old girl who claimed that he raped her in an apartment in Paphos.

The alleged victim told police that after arranging to meet, the 19-year-old soldier took her to an apartment in Paphos where he had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent.

Police arrested the soldier after acquiring a warrant.

In his testimony, he made several claims which are investigated.

The trial will take place behind closed doors since the girl is a minor.

By gavriella
Previous article
Online registration to electoral lists to begin on October 20
Next article
Cabinet decides establishment of National Committee on Autism

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros