Paphos Police investigating alleged rape of minor by foreign soldier

Police in Paphos arrested a foreign soldier serving in Cyprus following a complaint by a 16-year-old girl who claimed that he raped her in an apartment in Paphos.

The alleged victim told police that after arranging to meet, the 19-year-old soldier took her to an apartment in Paphos where he had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent.

Police arrested the soldier after acquiring a warrant.

In his testimony, he made several claims which are investigated.

The trial will take place behind closed doors since the girl is a minor.