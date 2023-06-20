Paphos police arrest man for allegedly shooting neighbour’s dog

Police in Paphos arrested a 58-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured his neighbour’s dog.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday around 3 am in the morning. The complainant, 40, reported that he heard a shot and exited his house to find his dog lying in the garden wounded.

The 40-year-old said he took his dog to a private vet clinic where doctors found the animal was injured on his front right leg.

Authorities arrested a 58-year-old man to facilitate investigations in the case.

