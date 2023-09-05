Paphos Police arrest man after injuring neighbour with sword

Paphos Police on Monday afternoon arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly broke in a neighbour’s house with the intention to steal and ended up injuring him with a sword.

The attacker ran away after injuring his neighbour but was arrested hours later after a warrant was issued by the coastal city’s Police.

The 28-year-old victim suffered a fracture to his scalp as well as injuries to his right arm and middle finger but after receiving first aid he was discharged.

The 34-year-old is facing charges of burglary with intent to commit a felony, assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm, wounding and stabbing.

Investigations are ongoing, police also said.