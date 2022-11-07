InsiderEconomyPaphos parents welcome resumption of Polemi-Panagia-Paphos bus route

Paphos parents welcome resumption of Polemi-Panagia-Paphos bus route

Buses

Parents’ associations in Paphos welcomed the resumption of the Polemi-Panagia-Paphos bus itinerary on Monday, saying it facilitates the transportation of pupils to schools.

A relevant announcement said the initiative of the Association’s President Lina Savva has borne fruit.

The announcement notes that the resumption of the route is also a result of the intervention of Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos, who acted immediately upon hearing the Association’s request and contacted Transport Minister Giannis Karousos to resolve the issue.

As a result, pressure was placed on the Paphos Transport Organisation, and as of Monday, the Polemi-Panagia-Paphos route resumed.

The route had been suspended after buses of the Paphos Transport Organisation were vandalised by pupils.

