Paphos authorities place emphasis on landscaping, cleanliness of area surrounding airport

Officials representing Paphos’ authorities met on Thursday to discuss the cleanliness and landscaping of the area surrounding Paphos Airport.

Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos said that the expansion of the airport’s building is imperative. He added that during the meeting, the officials discussed problems related to the general landscaping of the surrounding area, like the pruning of trees, lighting, pavements, and issues of cleanliness.

He noted that the airport is located between two small communities that do not have the means to proceed with the necessary projects so the Paphos Municipality, other municipalities but also Hermes Airports will contribute financially for the initiative to be completed in December.

