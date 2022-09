Members of the Paphos Leisure Center Owners Association (Sikap) are urging the Deputy Ministry of Tourism to promote Paphos but also Cyprus as winter destinations.

In an announcement, they highlighted that Cyprus could be an ideal getaway for people wishing to escape freezing temperatures and high energy prices in the rest of Europe.

They added that particularly pensioners can let their homes in Europe and rent a house or stay in a hotel in Cyprus, where the weather is mild during winter time.