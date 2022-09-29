Paphos named among the greenest destinations in Europe

Paphos has received a European Silver “Quality Coast” award for 2022 and has been included among the top 100 “greenest destinations” in Europe, a press release by the Paphos Regional Board of Tourism said on Thursday.

The coastline of Paphos was recognised as an attractive destination for visitors wanting to combine holidays and enjoy nature in a city which cares for and preserves the quality of the environment while following practices to protect and highlight the local identity and cultural heritage.

“The Silver award and a place in the list of the Top 100 “greenest” coastal and island regions of Europe honour Paphos but at the same time commits it to the continuation and improvement of the practices it follows.

“With this award, Pafos becomes even more famous for its unparalleled beauty, its picturesque beaches and for its rich and rare vegetation, found primarily in Polis Chrysochous and Neo Chorio,” the Board of Tourism said.

Basic criteria for the selection of the greenest destinations in Europe include the cleanliness of the waters, the biodiversity of the areas, their environment, conservation of natural resources, their socio-economic situation, their cultural heritage, air pollution and noise levels, the quality of tourist infrastructure, safety, accessibility and easy access to information, among others.