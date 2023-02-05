Paphos mayor breaks rank with Disy suggesting to back Mavroyiannis

Paphos mayor Phedon Phedonos suggested supporting Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in the runoff election, breaking ranks with ruling Democratic Rally (Disy).

In a post on Facebook shortly after the final results were announced, with former Disy minister Nikos Christodoulides leading, Phedonos urged his party to support the opposition’s candidate.

“The ballot box has spoken. We respect the result. It sends clear messages. My recommendation to the Political Bureau of the Democratic Rally is to support Andreas Mavroyiannis for his principles and his honesty,” Phedonos wrote.

Disy was divided after Christodoulides announced his candidacy in opposition to the party’s leader Averof Neophytou.

Today’s results suggest that the former foreign minister may have snatched up to a third of Disy voters.

The party is expected to announce in the following days who it will support in the runoff round.