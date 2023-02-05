NewsLocalPaphos mayor breaks rank with Disy suggesting to back Mavroyiannis

Paphos mayor breaks rank with Disy suggesting to back Mavroyiannis

Paphos Mayor accuses Police of having strong ties with drug underworld

Paphos mayor Phedon Phedonos suggested supporting Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in the runoff election, breaking ranks with ruling Democratic Rally (Disy).

In a post on Facebook shortly after the final results were announced, with former Disy minister Nikos Christodoulides leading, Phedonos urged his party to support the opposition’s candidate.

“The ballot box has spoken. We respect the result. It sends clear messages. My recommendation to the Political Bureau of the Democratic Rally is to support Andreas Mavroyiannis for his principles and his honesty,” Phedonos wrote.

Disy was divided after Christodoulides announced his candidacy in opposition to the party’s leader Averof Neophytou.

Today’s results suggest that the former foreign minister may have snatched up to a third of Disy voters.

The party is expected to announce in the following days who it will support in the runoff round.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Exit polls: Christodoulides ahead with Mavroyiannis, Neophytou battling it out for second
Next article
Mavroyiannis calls on voters to “fight the battle together”

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros