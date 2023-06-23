Paphos mayor accuses parties of lead role in Turkish Cypriot properties’ mismanagement

Paphos mayor Fedonas Fedonos has accused Cyprus’ political parties of playing a lead role in the mismanagement of Turkish Cypriot properties throughout the years.

He went as far as to tell House Audit Committee members on Thursday that an incumbent MP as well as a former one had drafted a bill aiming “to perpetuate the unjust sharing’’.

He also said that lack of proper criteria in existing legislation has led to controversial decisions regarding these properties that should only be given to refugees.

He then referred to a former MP who had helped a foreign student whose fiancée was his niece get a very privileged Turkish Cypriot commercial property.

In fact, Fedonos said that 70 per cent of the shops in the centre of Paphos are Turkish Cypriot properties.

And that investigations show that 70 such shops that were allocated to beneficiaries remained closed.

Moreover, he referred to a director of the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service who was on a party’s payroll and said that explained various decisions before Turkish Cypriot properties had been granted out.

Committee Chairman, Zacharias Koulias, called on Fedonos who had attended the meeting in his capacity as a member of the advisory committee for the concession of Turkish Cypriot properties to send a detailed note “with addresses and names”.