Paphos Innovation Institute premises to temporarily house the University of Beirut

It has been two years since the Paphos Innovation Institute gained official recognition as a private school of higher education and not even one student has been registered.

That’s why the coastal municipality has given the green light to the University of Beirut to make use of the premises – for a year, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The Innovation Institute was described as a non-profit institute, a first-of-its-kind joint initiative between IDC Herzliya, a leading Israeli academic institution, and Paphos Municipality.

It was officially inaugurated in October 2022 but it seems no post-graduate student has expressed interest to join it.

The American University of Beirut plans to operate a branch in Paphos with the new academic year.

However, completion of construction work for their academic facilities in the historical Carob Mill area of Kato Paphos appears to be delayed.

That’s why they have requested permit to temporarily begin operation in the Institute’s premises, so that the new academic year is not lost.

Mayor of Paphos Phedon Phedonos got the green light from the rest of the council for the Beirut education to be housed there – at least for this academic year.