Paphos Bishop Georgios strong favourite to become Archbishop

Paphos Bishop Georgios is the most likely among three candidates to become the next Archbishop of the Church of Cyprus.

Georgios is expected to gather the majority of votes from the Holy Synod’s members, with estimations ranging between nine to ten votes in support of his candidacy. The Holy Synod is comprised of 16 members.

Although Limassol Bishop Athanasios gathered as many votes as the two other bishops that followed him both managed to get together, it is the Holy Synod that will have the final say on who will be the next Archbishop.

Specifically, Athanasios got 35.68% followed by Paphos Bishop Georgios at 18.39% and Tamasou Bishop Isaias at 18.10%.

However, there was not much interest among the voting public as the turnout reached only 30.2%.

This means that only 165,750 people participated in the elections out of the 548,793 who were able to cast a vote.

The new Archbishop will replace Chrysostomos II, who died on November 7 after a long battle with cancer.