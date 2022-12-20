NewsLocalPaphos Bishop Georgios strong favourite to become Archbishop

Paphos Bishop Georgios strong favourite to become Archbishop

Georgios Bishop
Georgios Bishop

Paphos Bishop Georgios is the most likely among three candidates to become the next Archbishop of the Church of Cyprus.

Georgios is expected to gather the majority of votes from the Holy Synod’s members, with estimations ranging between nine to ten votes in support of his candidacy. The Holy Synod is comprised of 16 members.

Although Limassol Bishop Athanasios gathered as many votes as the two other bishops that followed him both managed to get together, it is the Holy Synod that will have the final say on who will be the next Archbishop.

Specifically, Athanasios got 35.68% followed by Paphos Bishop Georgios at 18.39% and Tamasou Bishop Isaias at 18.10%.

However, there was not much interest among the voting public as the turnout reached only 30.2%.

This means that only 165,750 people participated in the elections out of the 548,793 who were able to cast a vote.

The new Archbishop will replace Chrysostomos II, who died on November 7 after a long battle with cancer.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Two arrested after driving to police station with cannabis, cocaine on them
Next article
Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after year of lows

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros