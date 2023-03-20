Paphos airport getting busy ahead of summer season

Passenger traffic at Paphos airport is increasing well ahead of the summer, with officials hoping that the number of weekly flights will exceed 200.

The expanded operations of airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet in Paphos give cause for optimism, as Cyprus’ second airport has already started handling significant traffic, even before the beginning of the peak season starting in the middle of April.

According to the schedule of airlines flying to and from the airport, this summer, Paphos will be connected to more than 60 destinations across the world such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Poland, Israel, France and the Baltic countries.

This is expected to give a significant boost to the local economy and tourism industry, aiding the aim of achieving a full recovery after the pandemic.

Tourism in the city “is now on a new trajectory to regain the lost ground, but also closer to the goal of reintroducing Paphos as an all-season destination,” said Paphos hoteliers association president Thanos Michaelides.