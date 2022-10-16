Paphos: 30 calls to the Fire Service due to weather

NewsLocalPaphos: 30 calls to the Fire Service due to weather

The Fire Service in Paphos has been mobilized due to extreme weather conditions in the district.

According to the Service’s spokesman Andreas Kettis, the Paphos Fire Station was called to respond to around 30 calls regarding flooded basements and establishments, trees and dangerous objects falling, the opening of rainwater drainage, and in one case to tow an immobilized vehicle.

Mr. Kettis noted that currently, five crews of the Fire Service in cooperation with units of the Paphos Municipality are outside dealing with the various incidents that are taking place in the town of Paphos and in Geroskiou.

