Paphos: 23-year-old woman dies suddenly in her sleep

A 23-year-old woman died suddenly in her sleep in Konia, Paphos, according to police.

The woman, a Nepalese national, was employed as a housekeeper in the house in which she passed away.

Her employers reported finding her unconscious in her room on Wednesday morning.

The woman’s body was transferred to Paphos General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to reports, the woman had no history of previous serious conditions.

A coroner’s autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

After examinations, authorities have ruled out foul play.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
