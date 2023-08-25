Paphos: 13-year-old cyclist in hospital after roundabout traffic collision

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a traffic collision in Paphos on Thursday.

According to Paphos Police spokesperson, Michalis Nicolaou, the collision occurred on the roundabout at the junction of Ellados and Evagora Pallikaridi avenues.

The 13-year-old was riding a bicycle westwards on the roundabout when he collided with an incoming car which was headed to Eleftheriou Venizelou street.

After the accident, the boy was transported via ambulance to Paphos General Hospital to receive treatment, however, since he is a minor he was later transferred to Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia for further examination.

Doctors said he suffers from a broken collarbone.

Paphos Traffic Police are investigating the case.