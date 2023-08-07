NewsLocalPalestine offers to send firefighters to Cyprus

Palestine offers to send firefighters to Cyprus

Apesia Fire
Apesia Fire

Palestine is ready to send personnel to assist in the firefighting effort in Cyprus, its Embassy said on Monday.

In a post on Twitter, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Cyprus noted that Ambassador Attari contacted the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform them that the “personnel of a specially trained firefighting team are on standby in Ramallah, willing to deploy to Cyprus to provide immediate assistance.”

This comes following an executive decision by the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, the tweet noted.

On Wednesday, August 2, President Christodoulides paid an official visit to Palestine.

(Photo by George Christophorou)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
