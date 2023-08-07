Palestine offers to send firefighters to Cyprus

Palestine is ready to send personnel to assist in the firefighting effort in Cyprus, its Embassy said on Monday.

In a post on Twitter, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Cyprus noted that Ambassador Attari contacted the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform them that the “personnel of a specially trained firefighting team are on standby in Ramallah, willing to deploy to Cyprus to provide immediate assistance.”

This comes following an executive decision by the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, the tweet noted.

2/2 that the personnel of a specially trained firefighting team are on standby in Ramallah, willing to deploy to Cyprus to provide immediate assistance to his Cypriot colleagues and the Cypriot people. #VoiceOfPalestineInCyprus #Cyprus #Palestine #solidarity pic.twitter.com/IjVsViqEN6 — Embassy of the State of Palestine in Cyprus (@PalestineEmbCy) August 7, 2023

On Wednesday, August 2, President Christodoulides paid an official visit to Palestine.

(Photo by George Christophorou)

Read more: