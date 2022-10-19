Paid parental leave even if not married or in civil partnership agreement

Parents with children up to eight years old will most probably be eligible for eight weeks of paid leave even if they are not married or haven’t signed a civil partnership agreement.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that for the time being the bill does not cover these cases.

But, by the time it gets enforced which is believed to be before the year’s end, these provisions will be included, according to the Labour Ministry’s Andreas Zachariades.

Following cabinet’s approval a few months back of a relevant bill on parental leave, this provides for eight of the 18 weeks of parental leave currently provided to every parent for every child of up to eight years. And it will now be paid by the social insurance fund.

Two weeks paid paternity leave, already established in 2017, was also among the provisions of the bill. Since its introduction, paternity leave is given to married couples or those who signed a civil partnership agreement.

Furthermore, there will be five days of unpaid care per year and seven unpaid absence days for urgent family reasons.