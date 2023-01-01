Pafos man caught with cannabis, stolen copper and unregistered car

Authorities discovered a host of offences when they flagged a car driven by a 33 year old man living in Pafos, suspecting foul play as the vehicle was without license plates.

During checks in the early hours of the New Year, the man was caught in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

Seven kilograms of stolen copper wires were found in the vehicle, along with various pipes, a saw, two screwdrivers and other tools.

The 33 year old did not provide adequate justification for the copper quantity and tools.

He was arrested on possession of cannabis, stolen property and burglary tools.

Pafos CID and anti-drug squad are investigating.