Pafos first municipality to build student dorms, mayor says (Update 1)

Taking its own action to allievate the nationwide issue of affordable student rentals, the Pafos municipality announced plans to construct more than two hundred rooms out of its own coffers, said Mayor Phedonos.

In a relevant statement, the Pafos mayor stressed that this was the first time in Cyprus that a municipality steps in to help with housing by building dormitories that can provide suitable accomodation for at least 203 students.

Exclusively through municipality funding, the dorms will be built adjacent to the Technical University facilities in Pafos.

‘Designs and plans have been prepared and tenders for the contractor will be made public in the near future’, the Mayor announced.

Phedonos noted that Pafos is determined to forge solid foundations for the future, adding that university education was the cornerstone of growth pillars throughout the world.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
