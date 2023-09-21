Pafos’ ancient trees get smart

The Pafos Tourism Development and Promotion Company is continuing its efforts to enhance the tourist experience and contribute to the transformation of the city into a smart destination.

As part of this initiative, they are expanding their digital information infrastructure and installing smart signs to highlight ancient trees.

Pafos boasts several ancient trees in various areas, and in collaboration with the Department of Forests, the city’s Tourism Company has embarked on creating smart signs to showcase these natural treasures.

So far, this innovative approach has been implemented for the Terebinth in Simou, a thousand-year-old tree, the renowned 700-year-old Cypress tree in Kathikas, a 700-year-old olive tree in Polis Chrysochous, and a 170-year-old oak tree in Prodromi. Additionally, oak, pine, and olive trees ranging from 120 to 500 years old in the Yialia community have also been included.

Now, these ancient trees are being showcased through the use of technology, with eco-friendly smart information signs that offer interactivity, as stated in a related announcement by the Pafos Tourism Company.

Visitors can scan the QR code on the signs with their smartphones and choose their preferred language. They are then presented with a wide range of information options.

In these specific cases, information is provided about each tree, forest protection, the benefits trees offer to humans and nature, the life cycle of trees, conservation and nature protection tips, as well as a rich collection of photographs, videos, 360-degree tours, and more.

In the coming weeks, the fourth phase of smart sign creation will be completed, including an additional 20 points of interest throughout the entire province, adding to the existing 50 signs installed to date.