Pafos Airport police on Sunday confiscated a total of 16 kilos of drugs hidden in suitcases of two men – allegedly tourists – from European countries.

Specifically, two men who arrived together in Pafos allegedly for a holiday had a total of 16 kilos of cannabis in their luggage.

The anti-drug squad had been tipped off over the arrival of the two men – aged 55 and 38 – loaded with drugs that were packed in 16 nylon bags.

The two men were arrested and detained as investigations are ongoing.