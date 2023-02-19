Pachna Infant Care Center “Zeta Emilianidou” inaugurated

The commitment to providing equal opportunities for all children to access quality inclusive preschool education and care so that they can develop their skills and abilities in safe environments is confirmed through a number of other policies implemented in recent years, said on Saturday Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Pachna Regional Infant Care Center “Zeta Emylianidou”, Anthousi said this was an important project that the community had been looking forward to for many years. “Apart from its importance for the community, it is more special and emotional, since the Pachna Regional Infant Care Center bears the name of our beloved former Minister Zeta Emilianidou,” she said.

As she said, the project was implemented as a priority, within the framework of the National Strategy for the Development of Mountainous Areas, an integrated policy with 250 actions, adopted by the Nicos Anastasiades Government for the development of mountainous Cyprus.