NewsLocalOwners of collapsed Adana luxury block attempted escape to Cyprus

Owners of collapsed Adana luxury block attempted escape to Cyprus

Turkey Quake More
Turkey Quake More

 

The owners of a luxury 14 storey apartment complex that collapsed in the Adana region during Monday’s quakes, tried to flee to the occupied territories of Cyprus the day of the disaster, but were arrested by ‘authorities’ in the north.

According to Turkish-Cypriot daily Kibris Postasi, citing a report in Turkish Cumhurriyet, hotel owner Hasan Albargun and his son Hasan Cian Albargun, placed in custody on Monday, assured potential buyers that the exclusive apartments in the city of Cukurova were absolutely safe.

The building collapsed within seconds of the massive quake, killing at least 50 people, as the Erdogan government faces hundreds of legal challenges over construction and safety standards.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Bodies of 8 Turkish-Cypriot teenagers found in Adiyaman hotel rubble, 46 TCs now confirmed dead
Next article
Turkish company to send ships to house 3,000 in earthquake zone

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros