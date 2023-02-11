Owners of collapsed Adana luxury block attempted escape to Cyprus

The owners of a luxury 14 storey apartment complex that collapsed in the Adana region during Monday’s quakes, tried to flee to the occupied territories of Cyprus the day of the disaster, but were arrested by ‘authorities’ in the north.

According to Turkish-Cypriot daily Kibris Postasi, citing a report in Turkish Cumhurriyet, hotel owner Hasan Albargun and his son Hasan Cian Albargun, placed in custody on Monday, assured potential buyers that the exclusive apartments in the city of Cukurova were absolutely safe.

The building collapsed within seconds of the massive quake, killing at least 50 people, as the Erdogan government faces hundreds of legal challenges over construction and safety standards.